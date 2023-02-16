Prithviraj shares photo with Aamir Khan at lavish Rajasthan wedding

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan attended a wedding together, dressed in ethnic looks.

Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal and other celebrities.

The wedding celebrations of the son of K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India.

At a recent wedding they attended with Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal, and other famous people, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a candid photo of himself with Aamir Khan. According to reports, the Malayalam actor and Aamir both wore cultural attire at the son of K Madhavan, head of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, wedding festivities in Jaipur.

The recent wedding photo that Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on Instagram with Aamir on Wednesday was captioned, “Inspiration, idol. Mr. Aamir Khan He embellished his caption with a red heart emoji. Aamir and Prithviraj can be seen laughing in the photo while he is seated on a chair in front of them. Aamir sported a cream ethnic outfit, while Prithviraj was clad in a grey and gold kurta. A follower responded to his caption by writing, “Really???” on Prithviraj’s post. I believe that you inspire him because of how deeply rooted you are. “You are an inspiration for Bollywood,” one person remarked to Prithviraj.

In some of the wedding images that were posted on social media, Aamir stood out while sporting a walking stick while wearing a cream kurta with mundu (a cloth worn around the waist, primarily in south India). In response to his photos on Reddit, someone wrote: “How did Aamir Khan’s leg fare? He uses a walking staff, but why?” Another person mentioned how the actor has been seen at numerous weddings all around the nation. He noted: “These days, Aamir Khan attends a lot of weddings. If these are paid appearances, I wonder. He might be attempting to recoup some of the damages suffered by Lal Singh Chaddha (2022).”

Prior to that, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s opulent Jaisalmer wedding was also attended by Prithviraj and his wife Supriya. In a photograph taken during the wedding festivities, the actor posed with director Karan Johar. For a wedding party that Sidharth and Kiara hosted, Prithviraj wore a white sherwani, while Supriya wore an orange lehenga. For the festivities, Karan wore a black and yellow ethnic ensemble.

