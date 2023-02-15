Priyanka blushes as she spends the ‘ideal’ Valentine’s Day evening with Nick 

Nick Jonas shared a video of his romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations with Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas has shared a video from the day and it shows Priyanka blushing and smiling.

He captures her and the mood of the evening in the camera.

With his wife Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of their romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations. The pair sat at a table, drinking champagne, and holding hands as a guitarist played the guitar for them in a calm moment. In a video that Nick Jonas posted from the day, Priyanka can be seen blushing and beaming as he records her and the atmosphere of the evening.

Nick Jonas uploaded the video to Instagram along with the caption, “A lovely Valentine’s Day with my heart,” and a red heart emoticon. In the video, Priyanka and Nick are seen sitting at a table holding hands as the guitarist plays a quiet ballad while gazing out toward distant hills. In front of them, champagne and fruit are seen.

In the comments area, fans of the pair showered the duo with affection. So cute, a supporter wrote. To you both, a happy Valentine’s Day! “I love the way that she still has that new bride, chin down timidity,” one person said of Priyanka. So lovely. Love the two of you. Blessings.” “Her smile says it all,” one more person wrote. Another remark said, “Oh so adorable happy Valentine’s Day you guys.” Another admirer added, “You two are the sweetest! “Can’t wait for the new movie,” he said, referring to the Valentine’s Day-released Love Again trailer.

The caption for Priyanka’s little video on Instagram Stories said, “Each day is Valentine’s with my Nick Jonas.” She was only seen grinning.

“We made this film in difficult times, most of it away from our loved ones, but every day on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay,” wrote Priyanka on Instagram as she unveiled the Love Again trailer on Tuesday. We are pleased to share our labor of love.

Sam Heughan plays the male protagonist opposite Priyanka in Love Again, and Nick Jonas makes a brief appearance. In a moment from the trailer, he and Priyanka are shown having an awkward kiss. Jim Strouse is the director of the movie, which will hit theaters on May 12 of this year. It is based on Karoline Herfurth’s 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which explores a woman’s second shot at love following the death of a lover.

