Priyanka Chopra finally posts Malti’s pictures on Instagram

Priyanka and Nick continued to refrain from including Malti’s photo.

Priyanka Chopra finally uploaded a photo of Malti’s face.

She photos with Nick and Malti the day after Valentine’s Day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, attended the Jonas Brothers’ recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The world was finally shown what Jonas looked like. Even Nevertheless, Priyanka and Nick continued to refrain from including Malti’s photo in their Instagram postings. But suddenly everything has changed.

Priyanka Chopra finally uploaded a photo of Malti’s face via Instagram on Sunday morning. She took a selfie while holding her close, showcasing Malti’s adorable face and pink onesie. She appeared to be in bed with a naked Nick in a later image, clutching Malti close to her while covering her face with her hand.

Days like this is how she titled her posts. She received several responses on the post from her followers. The most priceless days are those. Do have pleasure, a fan urged. “Such beauty! Another person said, “Heartwarming. One additional comment read, “Aww Nick’s favourite ladies looking stunning as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka shared photos with Nick and Malti the day after Valentine’s Day. Priyanka and Nick are seen taking a selfie in the image. In the next photo, Priyanka is seen gazing out over a lake while holding Malti in her arms. A small letter that said, “My lifelong valentines… happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones,” was attached to the pictures. On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also posted a little video. Along with the video, she commented, “Each day is Valentine’s with my Nick Jonas.”

On December 1 and 2, 2018, in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows in Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Subsequently, the couple held two receptions each in Mumbai and Delhi. Via surrogacy, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January of last year.

Priyanka will appear in international productions like Citadel and Love Again. Citadel, which was made by the Russo Brothers, will debut on Prime Video. Richard Madden and Priyanka are both featured in the next sci-fi drama series, which is being made by Patrick Morgan.

She will appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another story of friendship in the vein of the cult classics Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apparently, Jee Le Zaraa will shortly begin filming.

