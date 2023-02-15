‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’ famed Srha Asghar shares new pictures of son

Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy
Srha Asghar is a Pakistani actress and model who has been blessed...
Srha Asghar, a stunning actress, just gave birth to a darling boy. Ehaan, her son, is two months old. The actor from Aakhir Kab Tak enjoys spending time with her darling son. Instagram videos and photographs of her kid Ehaan Murtaza are shared by Srha. The Pyar Ke Sadqay star, however, recently posted some stunning new photos of her two-month-old son Ehaan on her own Instagram account.
While dozing off, she also shared his most recent photo from the gym. Srha has also uploaded some incredible photos of herself, showing off her fantastic physique after becoming a mother. These images show Srha with her kid. Check out the images and reels:
Umar Murtaza and Srha Asghar got married to start their married life. They both went through a protracted love phase. Srha claims that she first met her spouse while they were both students at the same university.
