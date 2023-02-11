Advertisement
Rachel Bilson obtains restraining order against alleged stalker

Rachel Bilson obtains restraining order against alleged stalker

Rachel Bilson obtains restraining order against alleged stalker

Rachel Bilson obtains restraining order against alleged stalker

  • A restraining order has been secured by Rachel Bilson against a purported stalker.
  • “He has shown up on multiple occasions to her home.”
  • Rachel detailed on incident from November 2021.
The 41-year-old actress has been given a protective order against a 40-year-old man named “Clyde” in court paperwork who she claims has attempted to break into her Los Angeles house “several times.”

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline: “He has shown up on multiple occasions to her home where she and her daughter reside. He has also researched and found the listed parties’ phone numbers and called multiple times attempting to reach (Bilson), where he refers to her as his ‘future wife.’”

Rachel said: “There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home.

“He refers to me as ‘baby’ and calls me his ‘future wife’ and indicates that he believes I am pregnant with his child. I have never met him and have absolutely no intention of doing so.”

Her lawyer added: “He has made comments that [Bilson] is ‘p****** him off and making him angry. He lives in Georgia and has driven across the country on multiple occasions and has shown up at Bilson’s family home where she is raising her eight-year-old daughter. He continues to show up at the home and writes delusional letters, even while on bail.”

Rachel detailed on incident from November 2021, when she claims “he called many of my family members, left voicemails claiming to be my future husband, and introduced himself.”

“This was very scary because he went to the trouble to find out the names and contact information of many of my family members and actually reach out to them as well. I took this as a threat to me and to them”.

