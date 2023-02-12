Rakhi Sawant shares her reaction to Kiara and Sidharth wedding

Rakhi Sawant stated that she dislikes being surrounded by “love birds.”

Paparazzi video appeared online, and a lot of people commented on it.

Rakhi and her partner Adil Khan Durrani announced their wedding.

Rakhi Sawant stated that she dislikes being surrounded by “love birds.” She claimed that because of her continuous argument with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, she gets emotional every time she watches newlywed couples like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Rakhi claimed that she had grown to dislike the institution of marriage. On Saturday, the video appeared online, and a lot of people commented on it.

Rakhi said, “I am feeling incredibly sad that Kiara and Sidharth got married, their happy news should get viral all over the world, such a pious wedding, just look at here, and my bad news is getting circulated everywhere,” in the paparazzi video. “Kiara and Sidharth got married, and unki news should be spreading like wildfire across the globe, itna pavitra shaadi, aur meri itni gandi news

“Mujhe itna feel horha hai, kissi bhi shaadi ko dekhti hoon na, toh mujhe ghinn aati hai, kissi bhi lovebirds ko dekhti hoon, mai roo padti hoon,” a frustrated Rakhi said. 14th February aarhi hai, aur mera dil ro raha hai (Whenever I witness weddings, I feel repulsed, and I start crying. Coming up on February 14th, you can see that I’m crying internally.

One viewer’s response to the video was, “Go away and allow yourself a time to heal. You’ll feel better, I wager. “I feel sad for her,” a another poster remarked. Inshallah, a good man will enter your life, said another. Learn Islam and have faith; everything will be OK. Another person added, “Everything will be alright, keep tough.” Why do I feel sorry for her?” Another remark said, “I think people criticise her too harshly; I think she has a decent heart.

Rakhi and her partner Adil Khan Durrani announced their engagement at the beginning of January 2023. She claimed that on July 2 of last year, she married in secret. With the description “Finally, I’m joyful so pleased and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,” she posted photos of them together on her Instagram page. Rakhi has accused him of having extramarital affairs and stealing money from her, and the two are currently engaged in an unpleasant argument. Additionally, she claimed that the day their mother passed away, he beat her severely. She received emotional support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sherlyn Chopra throughout her trying time.

