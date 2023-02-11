Advertisement
Rashmika has purchased five apartments in various places

Rashmika has purchased five apartments in various places

Rashmika has purchased five apartments in various places

Rashmika has purchased five apartments in various places

  • Rashmika Mandanna has fast become the top choice across several different film industries.
  • Rashmika Mandanna refuted a Twitter account’s claim that she had purchased five luxurious flats in five cities.
  • Rashmika refuted the claim by replying to the post on Twitter and stated, “I wish it were true”.
Since making her cinematic debut in 2016 in Kirik Party, a Kannada movie starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna has quickly risen to the top of the list in a number of various film industries. A recent Twitter account stated that the actor had bought five opulent apartments in five different cities in the previous five years. Rashmika responded to the post on Twitter with the words “I wish it were real,” disputing the assertion.

On Friday, a Twitter account for Indian cinema news asserted that “#Rashmika owns 5 luxury apartments in 5 places.” The post included a picture with this assertion, “Did you realise? Rashmika purchased 5 opulent apartments across 5 different locations in her brief career of only 5 years. In Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. In 2021, she made two back-to-back real estate investments.”

The Twitter post which Rashmika replied to

 

Rashmika denied the claim.

 

Rashmika ended the rumour by adding two tear-filled smiley face emojis and writing, “I wish it were real.” She also included a captioned Instagram picture “Be cheerful, people. Hold onto hope. Your happiness and peace should come first. Simply put, life is too short for bad feelings.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actor and her parents currently live in a cottage in Virajpet, Karnataka, but in 2021, she posted an Instagram Story about moving to Goa. She said in the caption of a picture of a pool with a Buddha statue, “If you move into a new house in Goa? Enough envy?” If she owns a residence in Hyderabad or Mumbai, where she frequently shoots for her film ventures, is unknown.

With the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, which became a smash hit, the actor gained national recognition in 2021. She portrayed Srivalli, who at the end of the movie becomes Pushpa’s fiancée. She had previously appeared in the popular Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), starring Mahesh Babu, and Geetha Govindam (2018), starring Vijay Devarakonda.

The actor made her Hindi film debut the previous year in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. This year, she also appeared in the Tamil film Varisu with Vijay and the Hindi film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra both on Netflix. Rashmika will act alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in addition to the much anticipated Pushpa sequel.

