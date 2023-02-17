Raveena remembers her father’s birthday by posting a video of childhood photos 

Raveena Tandon shared photos from her childhood to wish her late father Ravi Tandon a happy birthday.

Raveena also included an old photo her daughter Rasha Thadani posing with her grandfather.

Ravi Tandon died last year.

Raveena Tandon shared childhood photos as she wished producer-director and her late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday. He passed away last year. Raveena included an old photo of her daughter Rasha Thadani posing with her grandfather in her video montage of old and new photos of her father and family. In her caption, she wrote, “Papa, happy birthday. I’m missing you.” In addition, she included a heart emoji in her caption.

The first image in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in the arms of her father. In the black and white photograph, she was dressed in a frock and a hairband. Another image showed the actress wearing a cute dress while her father carried her in his arms and they both looked into the camera. Raveena and her father were also pictured with her mother Veena Tandon and brother Rajiv Tandon. They were all dressed in ethnic attire and smiled in the photograph, which was presumably taken at a family function.

Raveena also shared a few photos of her father alone from recent events. Raveena’s granddaughter held her grandfather’s hand as the two posed for a photo that the actor included in the montage. Raveena also shared photos of herself and her father from previous events as well as more recent outings. She also shared a photo of herself kissing her father’s cheek while they were at an event.

Raveena’s father, Ravi Tandon, died in February of last year at the age of 87. “He had been suffering from lung fibrosis for several years. “He died today at 3.30 a.m. due to respiratory failure,” a family member told PTI at the time. Raveena paid tribute to her father in an emotional Instagram post at the time. Raveena had written in a series of photos with him, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. “I adore you, papa.”

Raveena discussed her father’s films in a 2020 interview with Cinestaan. “I’m so proud of the way my father handled his career,” she said. He was well-known for his versatility as a director. He was capable of directing comedies like Khel Khel Mein as well as psychological thrillers like Jawab and Majboor. He was known for being a gentleman director. Even now, whenever I meet Ashaji (Asha Parekh), Waheedaji (Waheeda Rehman), or Moushmi ji, they always have such wonderful things to say about him. Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was a close friend of his for a long time.”

