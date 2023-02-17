Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie

A “Cheetah Girls” reunion film is something that Raven-Symoné wants to direct.

The 37-year-old actress was a mainstay on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s with her “That’s So Raven” sitcom, which was revived as “Raven’s Home” in 2017.

She also starred with Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan in the 2003 musical comedy film for the network, which followed four girls on a quest for musical stardom, and she admitted that she would be up for a reboot of the franchise, as long as she could.

Speaking to former co-star Adrienne in a chat with E! News, she said: “I would do it in a heartbeat. That’s why we did ‘Raven’s Home’ and that’s why we’re here. And I think that it is a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and just let it live. We are in the era of a reboot, we love a reboot! We love a reboot, but we hate it when they ruin it!

“So if there was anything, and I’m trying to be honest, I’ll say this to your face. I’m not trying to act that much anymore, I want to direct. But if there was something that we did together, it would be us and you would be surprised — it would smash.”

The series “The Cheetah Girls” produced three soundtrack albums, two further motion pictures, and the real-life pop group “The Cheetah Girls,” which went on tour with Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana, another Disney Channel legend, during its initial run.

Towards the tail end of last year, Kiely hinted that a reunion of some sort would be in the works and that she couldn’t see any of her co-stars passing up the opportunity given how great the experience had been for them overall.

She said: “I can’t see all the women saying no to that, just because of how good I know it made all of us feel, so you never know!”

