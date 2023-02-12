Reese Witherspoon encourages her kids to call her rather than text

Advertisement
  • Reese Witherspoon advises her children to call her instead than texting her.
  • She has Tennessee, 10, and Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillipe.
  • She said she would prefer they understand the “power of direct communication”.
The 46-year-old actress said she would prefer they understand the “power of direct communication” even if kids don’t like talking to her on the phone.

She has Tennessee, 10, and Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillipe.

She said: “There’s a point when you need to get off texts, I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone. Having that direct communication can sometimes get right to the point.

“But you know kids that age don’t like you to call them. They’re like, ‘Ugh, it’s my mom.’ ”

Ashton Kutcher, who has children Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, with his wife Mila Kunis, joined the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress in the joint interview. He said that his kids are at the age where they are “still delighted” by the idea of a phone call.

He told PEOPLE: “Remember that thing where you’d fall asleep on the phone? I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people that are mostly text for a while. Whereas I’m like, just call me! My kids are still very excited about phone calls!

“We’re both big family people. And I’m a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenting. It’s not your job to raise happy kids. It’s your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It’s the blessing of a skinned knee!”

Also Read

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston announce morning show wrap
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston announce morning show wrap

Reese Witherspoon revealed the most recent information about her upcoming TV show....

