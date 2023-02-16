Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son’s name several times before settling on the ideal name.

She reminisced about motherhood in an interview with British Vogue.

Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her son’s name since his birth.

Advertisement

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have admitted before settling on the ideal name, Rocky considered a few others.

The pop artist, 34, who had a baby boy as her first kid in May 2022, reminisced about motherhood in an interview with British Vogue.

Before agreeing on a pseudonym, Rihanna and Rocky admittedly changed their son’s name multiple times.

The Diamonds singer referred to parenting when he remarked, “Things changed a lot, but you’re just at the same constant. You are of assistance.

Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her son’s name since his birth. “Literally that is it. You are joyful when you get the time to shower. You know,” she added.

“I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off the glass just to peep at him. Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, Rihanna made a second pregnancy announcement during her eagerly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.

Also Read Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy while shooting for Vogue...