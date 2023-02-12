Rihanna explains ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl show

Rihanna reveals ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl show.

Rihanna sat down for an interview during a Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, where she teased fans about what to anticipate from the spectacle, Page Six reports that on February 9th, 2023,

The show is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023.

“We’ve been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product. Today’s a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that’s going to be crucial for Sunday,” Rihanna shared.

Narrowing down her set list was, according to Rihanna, the most difficult part of arranging her “jam-packed event” so far.

“That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration,” the Diamonds hitmaker said while chatting with Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis.

“You’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second,” she added. “There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

RiRi also added that they have an elaborate stage which will be changed according to the sequences in the performance. “I mean, It’s literally, like, 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible. It’s almost impossible.”

For the first time since 2018, Rihanna will perform on stage at the forthcoming event.

