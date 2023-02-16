A version of Hoobastank’s 2006 song “Inside of You” that was cut featured Rihanna.

Their CD “Every Man For Himself” had the song without Rihanna.

The musician said that Rihanna’s crew altered the song and that they “didn’t truly love it.”

Advertisement

Frontman Doug Robb is still upset about the rock group’s decision to withhold the song featuring the global megastar, who was still a relatively up-and-coming musician at the time.

Their CD “Every Man For Himself” had the song without Rihanna.

Robb tweeted about Rihanna’s appearance in a version of a Hoobastank song from when she was a “newer” musician after the singer’s appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend.

“Displaying a total lack of foresight, we didn’t use that version of the song for the album.”

The 48-year-old singer suggested it could be possible to re-release the Rihanna version when asked by a fan.

He replied: “Possibly?”

Advertisement

Doug also admitted that the band didn’t think their biggest hit ‘The Reason’ was going to prove as popular as it did.

He wrote: “We also didn’t think The Reason was a single though either so… Oops.”

The musician said in a statement that Rihanna’s crew altered the song and that they “didn’t truly love it.”

Doug told Consequence: “We gave [Rihanna’s] camp a song called ‘Inside Of You’. I think they rearranged some of the music to create a pre-chorus section, that wasn’t originally part of the arrangement, for her to sing a small part on. We heard it and didn’t really love it so we passed on using it. It’s really just that simple. I think we had already gotten used to hearing the song as it was written so it just felt weird to us.”

He went on to admit that he failed to see that the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker was about to be a huge star.

Doug continued: “I think if we had done a proper collaboration with her, writing the song knowing there was gonna be another artist on it and making space for it, we probably would have felt differently and used it. I think the way we did it was just wrong. The paint had already dried so to speak. Well, it was that, plus a stunning lack of vision to see what a star Rihanna, 34, was going to be.”

Advertisement

Also Read Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic” Rihanna is aware of the excitement around her new album. But it...