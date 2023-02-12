Advertisement
Rihanna receives special shout-out from Khaled for her Super Bowl show

Rihanna receives shout-out from Khaled for her Super Bowl show

Ahead of her highly anticipated appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, rapper DJ Khaled has posted a heartfelt message for pop star Rihanna.

“Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done.”

The 47-year-old rapper appeared to be very excited as he gushed over his “Wild Thoughts” collaborator while speaking to Page Six at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics party at the Arizona Biltmore, saying: “RiRi, I love you so much.”

When asked if fans will see him join Rihanna on stage this weekend as a surprise performance, he seemed to sidestep a question.

“I’m coming as a fan and Rihanna’s my sister. I can’t wait to see it. I’m here to support,” he told other reporters, noting that he’s “rooting” for Rihanna over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “We’re all winners.”

