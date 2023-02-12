Rihanna receives shout-out from Khaled for her Super Bowl show

DJ Khaled has posted a heartfelt message for pop star Rihanna.

In advance of her highly anticipated halftime performance on Sunday.

“RiRi, I love you so much.”

“Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done.”

The 47-year-old rapper appeared to be very excited as he gushed over his “Wild Thoughts” collaborator while speaking to Page Six at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics party at the Arizona Biltmore, saying: “RiRi, I love you so much.”

When asked if fans will see him join Rihanna on stage this weekend as a surprise performance, he seemed to sidestep a question.

“I’m coming as a fan and Rihanna’s my sister. I can’t wait to see it. I’m here to support,” he told other reporters, noting that he’s “rooting” for Rihanna over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “We’re all winners.”

