Rihanna reflecting on her path to motherhood

In a recent interview with a magazine.

Rihanna discussed how becoming a mother gave her newfound confidence.

Rihanna seemed emotional as she considered her transformation from megastar to mother.

Advertisement

Rihanna 35-year-old singer, her first few months as a mother were “renowned,” he continued, “It is everything. The most absurd thing ever is that you actually do not remember your previous existence.”

She says in an interview with British Vogue’s Giles Hattersley, “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just do not identify with it because you do not even allow yourself mentally to get that far.”

She says of giving birth: “I basically became two people from one person. You enter the hospital as a couple and exit as a three-person family. It is crazy.

And those first few days are crazy, my God. You do not snooze. At all. Never mind even if you wanted to. We returned home alone and without anyone. Only our infant and we as parents were present. Man, for the most part, you are a zombie. Even if you are merely going through the motions, you are extremely paranoid. because you are thinking, “They trusted us to bring this baby home?” We are just going home; there are no nurses or physicians here.

Regarding Rocky’s relationship with their son, Rihanna continued, “Everything changes when you have a baby, but I would not say it is done anything but made us closer.” “Whenever they are together, I am just watching from the sidelines. I am literally the girl waiting for her time to enter the boys club. He is fixated on his father. Their relationship is obvious.”

She explained her decision not to perform at the Halftime Show, stating: “There are things within that organization with which I completely disagree, and I was not about to attend and be of service to them in any manner.”

Advertisement

In response to a query regarding two Super Bowls back-to-back, she mentions the headliners from the previous year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, saying, “representing the urban community globally, you know. It is strong. It conveys a very clear message.”

Also Read Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer On Sunday, February 13, 2023, at her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Rihanna...