Rihanna reveals the rough patch of upcoming Super Bowl

Page Six reports that on February 9th, 2023.

During a Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Rihanna.

Sat down for an interview and teased fans about what to expect from the spectacle.

The show is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2023, on Sunday. “Every day it just grows closer and closer to the end product; we have been working on it for a while. Today’s rehearsal is really significant and will be very vital on Sunday, said Rihanna.

“That was the most difficult part. deciding how to make the most of 13 minutes while while having fun. And that is what this event will be, a celebration,” the singer of the hit song Diamonds remarked in a conversation with Nadeska Alexis of Apple Music Radio.

On Sunday, you will witness how something simply never stops; it goes on until the very last second, she continued. “There are many people involved with this event, and they make up a significant portion of the reason why it will be as amazing as it is. Without them, I could not have accomplished it.

Rihanna acknowledged that, so far, limiting her set list has been the most difficult part of arranging her “jam-packed event.” Rihanna’s upcoming performance will mark her return to the stage for the first time since 2018.

