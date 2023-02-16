Advertisement
Rihanna says she was 'clueless' about second pregnancy

Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy

Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy

Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy

  • Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy while shooting for Vogue cover.
  • Rihanna and baby was recently featured on the cover of British Vogue’s March issue.
  • “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue”.
Rihanna has admitted that while filming for the British Vogue cover, she had “no clue” that she was expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year-old singer of Diamonds, together with her boyfriend and their newborn kid, was recently featured on the cover of British Vogue’s March issue, which was made available online on Wednesday, February 15.

Sharing the glam snaps on her Instagram handle, Riri wrote, “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In the romantic opening image, the Umbrella singer walked the beach while wearing an all-black outfit and looked stunning. Mid-December saw the trio stand for pictures on the beach in Malibu.

In the caption, Rihanna also said that her son, whose name has not yet been revealed, is “so fine.”

Inez van Lamsweerde, Vinoodh Matadin, and author Edward Enniful were also thanked by the speaker for “celebrating us as a family.”

During her much anticipated appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy.

