Robin Wright reveals her relationship status with ex Sean Penn 

After being recently spotted together for the first time in years, Robin Wright explained that she and her ex-husband Sean Penn are just friends.

In an interview, Wright was asked about their current relationship status. She responded that it was “a privilege” to be “friends with the father of your children” because getting divorced and raising children is “one of the hardest things in life.”

The 56-year-old former star of “House of Cards” continued, “When you get estranged and become friends again… we were attending an event for our kids. I believe that’s lovely and I hope that for everyone. We will always be a family, whether we are together or apart.

The former couple, who were wed from 1996 to 2010, was seen together at LAX last month for the first time since 2017.

After four years of marriage, Wright filed for divorce from her spouse, Clément Giraudet, only four months prior to the outing.

On the other side, Leila George, an Australian actress, filed for divorce from Penn in April 2022, a year after they started dating.

The “Dead Man Walking” star eventually acknowledged that he was to blame for his relationship failing with George.

The “Mystic River” actor confessed to Hollywood Authentic in April of last year: “There’s a woman I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now because I f-ked up the marriage.

“Technically, we were married for one year, but I was a very irresponsible guy for five years.”

Together, Penn and Wright are parents to two kids: son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

