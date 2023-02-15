Royal biographer claims Harry’s not ‘brave enough’ to make ‘fuss’

Prince Harry is not “brave enough,” according to a royal biography.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, is not “brave enough,” according to a royal biography, to cause a fuss at his father and stepmother’s coronation in May.

“I don’t think that Harry is nearly as brave as everyone thinks he is. He is physically very brave but he’s not mentally brave. I think he wouldn’t even begin to know how to disrupt something as serious as a coronation ceremony,” royal biographer Seward told GB News’s Dan Wootton.

It is unknown at this time if the Sussexes will choose to attend the King’s Coronation, despite the California-based couple allegedly receiving an invitation.

King Charles made a wise move by extending the hand of friendship, reasoning that having Meghan and Harry present for the coronation would be less upsetting than their absence.

The expert claimed that the Duke required “brownie points” from the populace as a result of his declining popularity in the United States, which he could only obtain by staging a successful coronation.

She continued: “I also don’t think he is going to say anything disrespectful in the months leading up to the ceremony because it doesn’t benefit him. Harry is all about him[self]. It will not benefit him any way at all to make a fuss of behave badly.

“I also think he needs the stardust of this royal event to fall on his shoulders to make his way in America easier. At the moment he’s not nearly as popular in America as he was before he published Spare and nor is Meghan.

“Harry needs to look good and I think by behaving himself at the coronation and keeping quiet – a bit like he did at the Jubilee with Meghan – I think that will earn him some brownie points, nothing else will.”

Some royal admirers and detractors do not want King Charles to invite the Sussexes to his Coronation because they believe the couple would stir up trouble and detract from the monarch’s historic occasion as they continue to criticise the royal family.

