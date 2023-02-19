RRR breaks Box Office records as the film crosses JPY 1 billion

RRR is the first Indian movie to ever reach this milestone in the nation.

RRR is set to mark JPY 1 billion mark for, the SS Rajamouli-directed epic starring Ram Charan and NTR Junior, in Japan. In fact, it has happened by the time you are reading this. On its 122nd day of release, the movie surpassed this remarkable threshold. It is the first Indian movie to ever reach this milestone in the nation. At JPY 400 million, Muthu previously held the record for highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan for more than 20 years.

RRR, which was first released in October of last year, has continuously maintained its box office performance for weeks on end. Most lately, however, it has seen a significant increase in its revenues as a result of the buzz that the awards season has created. Remarkably, the movie’s box office performance has improved significantly over the past four weeks, even outpacing that of its first week.

RRR is a Japanese Academy Award nominee.

Speaking of nominations, RRR has joined Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water, and CODA in the prestigious “Best Foreign Language Film” category at the 46th Japan Academy Film Award. Should it receive this honour, it might increase the movie’s market appeal and increase its box office earnings. March 10th is the scheduled day for the winners to be announced.

(From left to right) Ram Charan, NTR Jr., and SS Rajamouli

Following are RRR’s Japanese box office totals:

Week 1 – JPY 81 million (8 days)

Week 2 – JPY 72 million

Week 3 – JPY 65 million

Week 4 – JPY 45 million

Week 5 – JPY 50 million

Week 6 – JPY 48 million



Week 7 – JPY 28 millionWeek 8 – JPY 26 millionWeek 9 – JPY 21 millionWeek 10 – JPY 28 millionWeek 11 – JPY 31 millionWeek 12 – JPY 27 millionWeek 13 – JPY 73 millionWeek 14 – JPY 110 millionWeek 15 – JPY 116 millionWeek 16 – JPY 89 millionWeek 17 – JPY 73 million approx

18th Saturday – JPY 12 million approx

JPY 995 million ($7.40 million/Rs. 60.50 crores) is the total.

