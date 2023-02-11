Rupert Grint was ‘overwhelmed’ by his role in Knock at the Cabin

Rupert Grint described his performance in “Knock at the Cabin” as “overwhelming.”

He plays Redmond in the new horror film.

Rupert “relished” the “intensity” of the work.

The 32-year-old actor plays Redmond in the new horror film, in which a family of three is kept hostage by four strangers while on vacation in a rural cabin.

He stated that, despite being unable to leave the small set, he “relished” the “intensity” of the work.

He said: “It’s definitely something you relish, it’s quite overwhelming when you first touch the surface. It’s quite intense and there’s nowhere to hide. It was quite a small cabin and I was constantly in this mindset. Usually you kind of sneak off and do your own thing but I couldn’t do that on this and it was very intense. The characters have a very specific role and it’s very bleak. It is very heavy stuff. In between takes, we had to keep it kind of light-hearted because it is very heavy stuff.

The “Harry Potter” star, who was actually born in Harlow, Essex, explained that he “couldn’t keep it up” between takes and felt the temptation to put on a Southern drawl while on camera. He had to pretend to have an American accent for the character.

He told HeyUGuys: “Yeah, I can’t keep it up. I had to come out of it. It is definitely a muscle you have to keep working. Weirdly, with Redwoods, I don’t know what it was, but I had this urge to be Southern so that was always creeping in.

So yeah it was something I always had to work on but it kind of further immerses you into the world!”

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is in cinemas now.

