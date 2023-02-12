‘Ruswai’ famed Minna Tariq share new family pictures with her fans

Advertisement
  • Pakistani TV star Minna Tariq is a stunning and gifted individual.
  • The public praised Minna’s performance in Ruswai highly.
  • She recently shared some wonderful photos with her spouse and mother.
Minna Tariq married Imran Sheikh last year. Social media buzzed with news of Minna’s celebrity-studded wedding. Minna recently marked her first wedding anniversary in January. She and her husband reside abroad. Minna enjoys sharing photos of her family, including her mother and husband. She recently shared some wonderful photos with her spouse. She also posted a few pictures with her gorgeous mom Rubina Ashraf. Have a look at the pictures:

Pakistani TV star Minna is a stunning and gifted individual. The talented veteran Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf’s daughter also bears same name. When her mother Rubina directed the drama series Ruswai, Minna worked on it. As a result of the drama’s success, she rose to fame. The public praised Minna’s performance in Ruswai highly. There was a lot of praise for the drama. Osama and she made a very popular duo.

