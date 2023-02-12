‘Ruswai’ famed Minna Tariq share new family pictures with her fans

Pakistani TV star Minna Tariq is a stunning and gifted individual.

The public praised Minna’s performance in Ruswai highly.

She recently shared some wonderful photos with her spouse and mother.

Minna Tariq married Imran Sheikh last year. Social media buzzed with news of Minna’s celebrity-studded wedding. Minna recently marked her first wedding anniversary in January. She and her husband reside abroad. Minna enjoys sharing photos of her family, including her mother and husband. She recently shared some wonderful photos with her spouse. She also posted a few pictures with her gorgeous mom Rubina Ashraf. Have a look at the pictures:

