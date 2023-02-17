Sadaf Kanwal & Shahroz Sabzwari tell about their first pay check

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal make a stunning couple.

Sadaf and Shahroz are meticulous professionals in their careers.

They recently shared information on their first check payments.

Advertisement

Successful Pakistani media personalities Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal make a stunning couple. Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, a lovely child, is the daughter of Sadaf and Shahroze.

Their admirers adore Sadaf and Shahroz. Sadaf and Shahroz are meticulous professionals who have devoted a lot of time and effort to build their careers in show business. Because of their excellent performance, both frequently become the buzz of the town. They recently shared information on their first check payments when they appeared as special guests on The Fourth Umpire, hosted by Fahad Mustafa.

Speaking of her first paycheck, Sadaf Kanwal revealed that in 2008, she completed a modelling assignment for which she was paid 2000 rupees, which she then presented to her mother.

Also Read Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show Shahroz Sabzwari had recently separated from Syra Yousuf. He announced his engagement...

Advertisement