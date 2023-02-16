Sahir Ali Bagga to release his new song ‘Washmallay’

Sahir Ali Bagga is one of Pakistan’s most sought-after musicians.

With groovy singles like “Baazi,” and “Malang,” he is well-recognised.

He gave a sneak peek into his upcoming melodic project

Advertisement

Sahir Ali Bagga, the Pride of Performance winner, is one of Pakistan’s most sought-after musicians, and his impressive resume speaks for itself. He has written the music for several popular Pakistani films, like “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,” to mention a couple. With groovy singles like “Baazi,” “Malang,” “Badnamiyan,” and “Dhola,” he is well-recognised for having redefined wedding music. We are beyond thrilled that the multifaceted musician has now provided a sneak peek into his upcoming melodic project with an official poster.

The next song “Washmallay,” which will include longtime partner Aima Baig, is one of Bagga’s most ambitious and difficult projects to date. According to Bagga, who characterises the song as a “magnificent blend of our three great languages, “Washmallay encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners to enjoy. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy the latest offering.”

He further said, “The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture.” The song is directed by Adnan Qazi while the styling is done by Ali Xeeshan.”

Also Read Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga collabs for the anthem of Kashmir Premiere League Aima Baigncollaborated with Sahir Ali Bagga for the Kashmir Premier League...

Advertisement