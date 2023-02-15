Advertisement
  Sahir Ali Bagga's Upcoming Music Video Gets First Official Poster
The Pride of Performance winner Sahir Ali Bagga one of the most sought-after music artist in Pakistan – with an illustrious resume that speaks for itself. He has composed music for Pakistani blockbusters including “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” to name a few.

He is widely credited with redefining wedding music with groovy hits such as “Baazi”, Malang, Badnamiyan and “Dhola.” The versatile musician has finally shared sneak peek into his next melodious venture with an official poster, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The yet-to-be released song, titled, “Washmallay,” is one of Bagga’s most ambitious and challenging project to date with longtime collaborator Aima Baig. It features lyrics in Urdu and Punjabi with an added touch of Balochi, according to Bagga, who describes the song as a “magnificent combination of our three great languages.”

“Washmallay encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners to enjoy. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy the latest offering,” said Sahir Ali Bagga.

“The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture.” The song is directed by Adnan Qazi while the styling is done by Ali Xeeshan.

