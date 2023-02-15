Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirled to dhol.

They danced in a Punjabi style to the dhol beats.

Sajal was wearing a beautiful gharara accessorised with a high-necked shirt.

An endearing video of British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirling to the rhythm of the dhol is touching fans’ hearts. At the What’s Love Got to Do With It? premiere in London, Sajal Aly and Emma Thompson of England shake hands. The pair occupied the spotlight during the premiere as they danced in a Punjabi style to the dhol beats.

What Has Love To Do With It? With members of Jemima Khan’s film’s cast present, the rom-com enjoyed a star-studded premiere in Britain.

The 29-year-old chose a beautiful gharara for the occasion, accessorised with a high-necked shirt, and kept her makeup simple.

She discusses her role as “Zoya” in the film while expressing her opinions at the event, claiming that it empowers Pakistani girls by telling the stories of thousands of them.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the debut romantic comedy of Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Imran Khan and a British screenwriter and producer.

The film What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which recently had its Australian premiere, has received plaudits from critics all around the world for its original concept. An Australian television programme asked Goldsmith about the motivation for her work, and she gave a surprise and endearing response.

