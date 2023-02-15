Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

Advertisement
  • British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirled to dhol.
  • They danced in a Punjabi style to the dhol beats.
  • Sajal was wearing a beautiful gharara accessorised with a high-necked shirt.
Advertisement

An endearing video of British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirling to the rhythm of the dhol is touching fans’ hearts. At the What’s Love Got to Do With It? premiere in London, Sajal Aly and Emma Thompson of England shake hands. The pair occupied the spotlight during the premiere as they danced in a Punjabi style to the dhol beats.

What Has Love To Do With It? With members of Jemima Khan’s film’s cast present, the rom-com enjoyed a star-studded premiere in Britain.

The 29-year-old chose a beautiful gharara for the occasion, accessorised with a high-necked shirt, and kept her makeup simple.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

She discusses her role as “Zoya” in the film while expressing her opinions at the event, claiming that it empowers Pakistani girls by telling the stories of thousands of them.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the debut romantic comedy of Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Imran Khan and a British screenwriter and producer.

The film What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which recently had its Australian premiere, has received plaudits from critics all around the world for its original concept. An Australian television programme asked Goldsmith about the motivation for her work, and she gave a surprise and endearing response.

Also Read

Sajal Aly, Fahad Mustafa and Sehar Khan showing singing skills
Sajal Aly, Fahad Mustafa and Sehar Khan showing singing skills

Sajal Aly, Fahad Mustafa and Sehar Khan are well-known Pakistani celebrities. They...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story