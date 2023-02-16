Salman Khan revealed that Juhi Chawla shared a hotel room with him.

He added that they 15-20 people ate chickpeas for breakfast and dinner.

“Who goes on such a trip,” Salman was joking.

Salman Khan talked about having to share a room with Aamir, Divya, and Juhi, as well as their families, when performing in Vancouver in 1992 alongside Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Divya Bharti, Juhi Chawla, and many well-known singers including Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. A young Salman detailed all the challenges he encountered while on the tour and when they were performing live in concert in an old interview from the time.

Salman Khan revealed that Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s then-wife, as well as his brother (Sohail Khan or Arbaaz Khan), mother Salma Khan, and sister Alvira Khan, shared a hotel room with them while they were visiting Vancouver. He added that they—roughly 15-20 people—ate chana (chickpeas) for breakfast and dinner and slept on chatai (mats) on the ground.

In a 1992 interview with ITMB, journalist Sushma Datt from Canada asked Salman Khan about the tour’s meals. Salman made a face and replied, “Bhuka maar diya hai, kuch nahi hai. They have been providing as chana, pandreh chana subha ko, and pandreh chana shaam ko (promoters and sponsors). And if so, matlab geela towel woh jiss se hum nahate hain na, usi towel ko le ke sote hain. Or sone ke liye geela takya. They have famished us, Bas aisa he hai. 15 chickpeas in the morning and 15 in the evening are provided to us. We use the same damp towels that we use for baths as cushions when we sleep.”

Salman had responded as follows when asked about the “lodging and boarding” plans: “I have a pandreh-bees log in my heart, please. Aamir Khan, Aamir ki biwi, Juhi Chawla, Juhi ki maa, Divya Bharti, Divya ki ma, and Juhi ke father are among the people that are mentioned in the song “Mere Saath Hai” from the movie “Kamre”. Ek kamre mein hain, hum log sab. We share a room, 15 to 20 of us, Sab Chatai pe. We all share a room, including me, my brother, my mother, my sister, Aamir, his wife, Juhi, her parents, Divya, and her mother. We use mats to sleep on the ground).”

A fan page recently posted a clip of the interview on Instagram, and in response, someone remarked about Salman, “Very lovely, young, kind.” One more person commented, “Salman looks so innocent in this vid.” “Salman’s voice is quite different in this video,” an admirer added. Another person asked, “Aisi trip pe kaun jata hai?” (Who goes on such a trip) Salman was joking, according to several fans, too. “Brother he is joking… poora interview dekh lo (See the complete interview),” read the comment.

