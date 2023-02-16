Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama ‘Pyari Mona’ at first

Sanam Jung, a Pakistani television actor, has tremendous talent.

Sanam Jung, a Pakistani television actor, has tremendous talent. She began her career as a VJ before transitioning to acting. Dil E Muztar, a popular drama she starred in alongside Imran Abbas, brought her great recognition. Additionally, she participated in Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara, Alvida, and Mere Humdam Mere Dost.

She just debuted in Pyari Mona, playing the role of an overweight teenager who experiences body shaming. Sanam Jung revealed in a recent interview that she initially turned down Pyari Mona when it was presented to her and then accepted it after a year.

She said, “It’s true that I initially declined it and then agreed to it after a year had passed. I decided to do it because I believed I had experienced the same body shaming, and I also believed it was an essential message to share. After making my decision, I read and delivered it with passion. Naturally, I declined due to the people. While I was doing it, I was considering what other people may think.”

