Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama ‘Pyari Mona’ at first

Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama ‘Pyari Mona’ at first

Articles
Advertisement
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama ‘Pyari Mona’ at first

Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama ‘Pyari Mona’ at first

Advertisement
  • Sanam Jung, a Pakistani television actor, has tremendous talent.
  • She began her career as a VJ before transitioning to acting.
  • She just debuted in Pyari Mona, playing the role of an overweight teenager.
Advertisement

Sanam Jung, a Pakistani television actor, has tremendous talent. She began her career as a VJ before transitioning to acting. Dil E Muztar, a popular drama she starred in alongside Imran Abbas, brought her great recognition. Additionally, she participated in Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara, Alvida, and Mere Humdam Mere Dost.

She just debuted in Pyari Mona, playing the role of an overweight teenager who experiences body shaming. Sanam Jung revealed in a recent interview that she initially turned down Pyari Mona when it was presented to her and then accepted it after a year.

She said, “It’s true that I initially declined it and then agreed to it after a year had passed. I decided to do it because I believed I had experienced the same body shaming, and I also believed it was an essential message to share. After making my decision, I read and delivered it with passion. Naturally, I declined due to the people. While I was doing it, I was considering what other people may think.”

Also Read

Sanam Jung Having Fun Sunday Brunch With Family
Sanam Jung Having Fun Sunday Brunch With Family

Sanam Jung is a stunning Pakistani actor and host. Sanam has returned...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story