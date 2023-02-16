Sanghmitra Hitaishi: I am fully prepared to take on an entire project

Hitaishi is inspired by art films and actors like Smita Patil to take on larger roles and prove her prowess as an actor.

She wanted to take up singing, I think that’s what made her sent me to learn Bharatnatyam.

Hitaishi feels it’s time for her to take up roles on a much larger canvas.

“My mum couldn’t be what she wished for because she is from a tiny town. I believe mom sent me to the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai to study Bharatanatyam because she wanted to start singing. I was introduced to the world of creativity and artistic expression there. So in a manner, I’m into performing arts and attempting to fulfill her goal, says the actor of Custody (2019) and Bombay Begums (2021).

"I enjoy playing difficult characters since those are the types of people I used to watch and identify with during my training. I've always been influenced by actors like Smita Patil ji because I adore art films. Because I am an introvert, I felt that these characters were speaking things and telling stories that I would like to convey as well. I feel ready and equipped to take on a full project after all these years of portraying a variety of parts. I wish to demonstrate my abilities as a skilled actress.

Speaking of her early years, she continues, “I arrived in Mumbai after completing my further education in Lucknow and Delhi. I quickly came to the conclusion that this is the city where I want to establish roots. I completed an acting course at FTII and began appearing in student films. Lajwanti (2015), my debut independent film, did well at festivals and provided me with many opportunities.

Hitaishi has learned the hard way that the never-ending nepotism debate is completely biased. The truth is that young people in the film industry always find it comfortable to pursue acting careers. Although they may be excellent actors, it is impossible to ignore the fact that they are all pre-packaged, organized, and have a team even before they begin their careers. For casting directors to even be aware that we are here takes years. When projects are launched, these points should be taken into account.

A lot is in store for Hitaishi: “After lockdown, I shot for Out of Love. You may claim that I was employed during the pandemic. My next appearance will be in a musical series that will be streaming in a few months.

Additionally, I worked on a series with Sonakshi Sinha that was largely shot in pre-covid days, and because the shoot lasted for a solid six to seven months, we had to go to workshops again. This month’s Berlin Film Festival will host the series’ debut.

