Sanjay Dutt sends his wife Maanayata a “happy 15th anniversary”

On the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt wished wife Maanayata Dutt on social media. After a few years of dating, the pair got married in 2008. They also have 12-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt, who were born to them. He released a video of their old photos and referred to her as “my rock” and “my dearest friend.”

The actor posted a video of vintage images to Instagram, which included their wedding photo and the song Meri Duniya Hai from his 1999 movie Vastaav. The post’s description read, “Maa, I want to take a time on this wonderful day to thank you for the love and joy you bring into my life every single day. Happy 15th wedding anniversary to my amazing wife, who is also my rock and best friend. I’m going to love you forever. @maanayata.” She reacted to his post by leaving a comment with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The actor Zareen Khan added a red heart and an evil eye emoji along with the words “Mubarak ho, God bless.” In the comments area, fans also left well wishes for the actor and his wife. One admirer said, “My favourite actor had a happy anniversary. God be with you and keep you.”

Sanjay‘s anniversary was also commemorated in a post by Maanayata Dutt. She posted a video of the couple dancing at a gathering and said, “21 years later, we’re still here We make mistakes, we apologise, we grant second chances, we are forgiving, and we enjoy ourselves. We go incredibly loud, we give hugs, we’re patient, we adore… we are love! @duttsanjay, happy 15th anniversary to me and my dearest friend.” Trishala Dutt, the eldest child of Sanjay’s first marriage to Richa Sharma, wrote “Happy Anniversary” in red text.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Sanjay had a stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis in 2020 and later received treatment in Mumbai. Since then, he has healed. In 2022, the actor was very active, appearing in four movies. He costarred in Toolsidas Junior with the late Rajiv Kapoor, made his Kannada film debut in KGF: Chapter 2 with actor Yash, and played the villain Shuddh Singh in Samrat Prithviraj, a film starring Akshay Kumar, and the long-delayed Samshera. He also revealed an untitled film alongside Arshad Warsi, his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star, and signed the films Ghudchadi and Leo.

