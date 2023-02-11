Sara Ali Khan enjoys the sun in a neon swimsuit 

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared her vacation pictures from Australia.

Sara Ali Khan shared her vacation pictures from Sydney, with her aunt Saba Ali Khan reacting.

She also sipped a cup of coffee and enjoyed the scenic beauty of Sydney.

Sara Ali Khan uploaded photos from her Australian holiday to Instagram. The star may be spotted enjoying her vacation in Sydney. She reclined on the sand while posing in front of a brilliant sun and tourists. She also sipped coffee while admiring Sydney’s natural beauty. Aunt Saba Ali Khan responded to her vacation post along with her devoted followers.

Sara appeared in one of the images sporting a neon bathing suit. She additionally wore a sweet white hat with a happy face. She let her hair loose and added dark sunglasses to complete her beach image. She took a selfie while lying on the sand and enjoying the sun. She posed with a smile on her face. She uploaded her cup of coffee on Instagram Stories against a backdrop of lovely structures and the sea, with a sky that was crystal clear. She embellished the image with a cup sticker that read, “Good morning.” She wore a yoga shirt and matching bottoms in another Story. She uploaded a video of herself working out in her room with a boomerang. Sydney, Australia, and the stickers “Hello Weekend” and “No Excuses” were also added.

Sara captioned the Instagram photo she posted of herself in a bikini, “Sunny (sun emoji), Smiley (smiley emoji), Sydney (flag of Australia).” Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, used fire emojis. Saba Ali Khan, Sara’s aunt and Saif Ali Khan’s sister, shared heart-shaped emoticons. Tasheen Rahimtoola, a businesswoman, said, “Kinda miss you.”

One of Sara’s followers commented on the vacation post by saying, “Want more images from Australia.” “Sara is slaying seriously,” another fan remarked. “Nice cap,” another enthusiast commented. Another person wrote, “Natural beauty.” Other said, “Want full photo of your sexy Sydney look.” Emoticons for love and fire were widely used by fans on the image.

She recently posted pictures of her vacation to Udaipur with her and her mother, star Amrita Singh, posing near Lake Pichola, along with the message for her: “Happy birthday to the whole world, everyone. I appreciate you always being my rock (and occasionally my pillow), my moral compass, my mirror, and my aspiration.” Sara is the child of Amrita and Saif Ali Khan. The couple’s 13-year marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

Sara’s latest film appearance was in 2021’s Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Her forthcoming projects include Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro in Dino, and Gaslight.

