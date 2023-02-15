Selena Gomez response to the dubious video by Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez recently responded to a fan’s video.

She claimed Hailey Bieber appeared to have singled out.

The singer of the famous song “Calm Down” faced backlash from trolls.

Selena Gomez recently responded to a fan’s video in which she claimed Hailey Bieber appeared to have singled out the singer for body-shaming.

The singer of the famous song “Calm Down” faced backlash from trolls earlier in January after her viral holiday images. The singer could be seen emerging from the water in the pictures wearing a white bikini.

Some users at the time body shamed her for acquiring weight. Interestingly, Hailey also posted a TikTok at the same time in which she was seen mouthing the words, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

The TikToker user stated in the video that Hailey Bieber tried to disparage Selena over her bikini images. Hailey’s TikToker account has now been deactivated.

The TikToker also mentioned Hailey’s request to Selena for her fans to refrain from mistreating her in light of the Justin Bieber scandal. Selena, meanwhile, reacted to the TikTok video by saying, “It is ok!” “I do not allow these things to depress me! Everyone should be considerate, she said.

