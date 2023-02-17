Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, ‘I’m not a model!’

Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, ‘I’m not a model!’

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, ‘I’m not a model!’

Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, ‘I’m not a model!’

Advertisement
  • Due to her medication, Selena Gomez has put on weight.
  • She was given a lupus diagnosis in 2014.
  • She explained that water retention from medication causes her weight to fluctuate.
Advertisement

The 30-year-old pop star was given a lupus diagnosis in 2014 and explained that water retention from medication causes her weight to fluctuate.

Despite this, she wanted to encourage others who may be having similar issues with their appearance to never forget that they are still “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

She said: “I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [my medication], I tend to lose weight.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story — I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel s*** but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

After thanking her supporters and announcing that she will “never” be a model, the former Disney Channel star continued by saying that she does not believe in “body shaming” anyone.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she added: ” [I’m] not a model, never will be. I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I definitely, definitely am not that! So that’s it, this is getting a little too much but I just wanted to tell you that I love you guys.

Advertisement

“Thanks for supporting me and understanding, and if not, go away, because honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything.”

Also Read

Selena Gomez mocks Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez mocks Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham welcomed amusing critics over Valentine's Day wish to wife. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story