Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, ‘I’m not a model!’

The 30-year-old pop star was given a lupus diagnosis in 2014 and explained that water retention from medication causes her weight to fluctuate.

Despite this, she wanted to encourage others who may be having similar issues with their appearance to never forget that they are still “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

She said: “I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [my medication], I tend to lose weight.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story — I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel s*** but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

After thanking her supporters and announcing that she will “never” be a model, the former Disney Channel star continued by saying that she does not believe in “body shaming” anyone.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she added: ” [I’m] not a model, never will be. I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I definitely, definitely am not that! So that’s it, this is getting a little too much but I just wanted to tell you that I love you guys.

“Thanks for supporting me and understanding, and if not, go away, because honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything.”

