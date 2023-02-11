Advertisement
Shadab Khan reveals the reason of his sudden marriage

Articles
  • Shadab Khan’s wedding to Saqlain Mushtaq was spontaneous and unexpected.
  • He explained that it was only a coincidence.
  • So many cricketers were getting married at the same time.
Shadab Khan is a Pakistani cricketer, who claims that the start of a new chapter in his life is exciting for him, much like the start of a new chapter.

Saqlain Mushtaq said Khan missed his ticket to Australia and that his wedding was planned for 10 days away, much like a “filmi scenario.” He claimed that everything happened abruptly and that even he was baffled by how it occurred.

He claimed that thousands of girls’ hearts would be broken by Khan tomorrow, but it actually happened today.

Khan explained why so many players were getting married this season, claiming that while the unions of Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi were planned, his own union with Haris Rauf was spontaneous. He claimed that while Rauf was healing from his wounds, he married his wife publicly. He claimed that it was only a coincidence that so many cricketers were getting married at the same time.

When asked about Saqlain Mushtaq, Khan responded that he got along well with both his father-in-law and coach. But despite his marriage to Saqlain’s daughter, he insisted that Saqlain would always be his coach.

