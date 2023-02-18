Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani’s daughter’s reception

Smriti Irani hosted her daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding reception, which featured Shah Rukh Khan.

Smriti Irani, a former actor who is now a union minister, hosted her former coworkers and Bollywood celebrities on Friday at the wedding reception of her daughter Shanelle Irani. Shah Rukh Khan was visible in images from the celebrations that Mouni Roy posted on Instagram. In 2021, Shanelle and Arjun got engaged. According to sources, the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies marked the start of their wedding festivities on February 7.

As he posed for a picture with Smriti Irani to his right and her husband Zubin Irani to his left, Shah Rukh Khan was dapper in an all-black suit. In the same picture, Mouni was positioned close to Suraj Nambiar, her spouse. Mouni chose a mint green saree, while Smriti Irani wore a crimson and golden one.

Shanelle and her husband Arjun were also visible in her photo upload. In a blue saree, Shanelle posed for the picture beside Mouni and Arjun. On Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni played Krishna Tulsi alongside Smriti Irani’s Tulsi. Both of them made their stage debuts throughout the performance. Congratulations to Shanelle and Arjun! We wish you both the best, most fulfilling path possible. Love you, @smritiiraniofficial,” Mouni said in the description of her picture.

Many viewers noted how Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy were both present in the 2017 film Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance as the “Scientist,” but Mouni played the lead antagonist, “Junoon.” Scientist Sahab Junoon Saath Mei? I knew it (Junoon and the Scientist are together, something is off),” a supporter wrote. Another person questioned, “Pathaan and Junoon Collab soon?”

In Kyuki…, Ronit Roy, who played Mihir Virani opposite Smriti, shared images from the event. “After years of friendship, @smritiiraniofficial and @ravikishann, the warmth and love only continue to deepen. Thank you for your kind words, @shanelleirani and Arjun. I hope your marriage is happy and long-lasting. Thank you @zohrirani for looking after us so well. It was nice to meet you, @zoishh.irani,” he wrote. Ravi Kishan was also visible in the image.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent appearance was in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, which debuted on January 25 and is anticipated to surpass $1 billion globally this weekend. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia also starred. Atlee will observe him once more in Jawan.

