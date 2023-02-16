Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show

Shahroz Sabzwari had recently separated from Syra Yousuf.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari had a very tense beginning to their relationship. Shahroz Sabzwari had recently separated from Syra Yousuf, the ex-wife everyone adores, and things did not go well when he announced his engagement to Sadaf Kanwal, with whom he had performed at an award presentation. But ultimately, things got better, and the couple is now the parents of a beautiful baby girl named Zahra Shahroz, and their supporters have welcomed them with love and well wishes.

Shahroz Sabzwari proposed to his wife Sadaf on a live broadcast, which was a really beautiful gesture. Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz had a very quick wedding with no formalities and just a simple Nikkah. However, it appears that they are now making up for missing all the previous formalities.

Shahroz Sabzwari got down on one knee and asked Sadaf to marry him in all the lives they would have in Fahad Mustafa’s show making Sadaf blush. In real life, Shahroz had just asked Sadaf to marry him in a direct way, and he is now sincerely making amends.

