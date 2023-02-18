Shania Twain confesses that she curses less when she’s in the UK

Shania Twain avoids using abusive language when she is in the UK.

She admitted she has a dirty mouth like her Canadian compatriots.

Shania recently opened up about her vocal insecurities.

Advertisement

The diva, who is a new judge on the UK talent competition “Starstruck,” said she has a dirty mouth like her Canadian compatriots, but she tries not to curse as frequently while she is over in the United States.

She told Best UK magazine: “It’s very much a sister culture for me, coming from Canada. It doesn’t feel foreign in many ways. I would drink tea in Canada! There’s a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada, so I curb that a bit when I’m here! I always feel very at home here.”

The singer of “You’re Still The One” recently opened up about her vocal insecurities and how the prohibition of swearing imposed by late music superstar Prince prevented her from accepting his offer to collaborate.

In the midst of her divorce from her first husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who also produced and co-wrote some of her music, Shania accepted the ‘Purple Rain’ singer’s invitation to his Paisley Park estate to record an album that was produced by him in the style of Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 album “Rumors.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she recalled: “I missed out on that because Prince called me when I got divorced. We’re on the phone and he said, ‘Shania, why don’t you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next Rumors album with you.’ And that was the weirdest thing he could have ever have said, because his standard of what he thought, where I could live as a standard was that album, Rumors album.

And he said that to me. So when Prince said that to me, I’m like, oh man, I’m not even divorced yet. I’m just like, I’ve been dumped, but I’m not, obviously, divorced yet. I’m like, this is way too ironic what you’re saying. Right? And I’m such a major Prince fan. And then on top of it, I hadn’t found my voice yet, I was still working on it. I was so far from finding it still. I was writing, but I was too insecure to go and get with Prince in the studio. I was too insecure, in every way.”

Advertisement

Despite not being ready, Shania didn’t give up hope that she would one day get to work with the legend, but he sadly passed away in 2017, aged 57.

She continued: “Plus, I’m on the phone with him and I’m swearing like I always do. He said to me, ‘Well, if you do decide to come to Paisley Park, there’s no swearing allowed here.’ So that was another strike. I’m like, oh no, I love you so much, but I don’t think I could get through writing and recording an album without swearing, somewhere along the way!

What are you going to do to me if I swear? I might have to stand in the corner or something. I wasn’t sure about that. I don’t think I was ready for what all that was going to mean for me. I didn’t give up on it or anything, but then he died.”

Also Read Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs....