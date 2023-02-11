Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sharmeen Obaid sued by Feroze Khan for smear campaign

Sharmeen Obaid sued by Feroze Khan for smear campaign

Articles
Advertisement
Sharmeen Obaid sued by Feroze Khan for smear campaign

Sharmeen Obaid sued by Feroze Khan for smear campaign

Advertisement
  • Sharmeen tweeted about Feroze Khan’s involvement in domestic abuse.
  • People publicly criticized the Habs star on social media.
  • Feroze Khan claims that Sharmeen has previously come under fire for abusing her position to hurt the public people.
Advertisement

The Oscar-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is being sued by actor Feroze Khan for allegedly starting a “smear” campaign against him.

She received a notice from Khan’s legal team on Thursday requesting a written apology or the payment of Rs. 70 million in damages. Otherwise, she will be the target of a slander action. Sharmeen’s Twitter account tweeted about Feroze Khan’s involvement in domestic abuse, the letter claims. This cost Khan his money and severely destroyed his reputation.

One of the famous people who publicly criticised the Habs star on social media after his ex-wife, Aliza Sultan, accused him of domestic violence is the famed Pakistani filmmaker.

Prior to serving Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with the legal notice, Feroze Khan wrote to the Oscar-winning director on January 16 and demanded a formal apology, which Obaid-Chinoy rejected the following day.

The legal team for Feroze Khan claims that Sharmeen has previously come under fire for abusing her position to hurt public people. The letter recounts examples like these, such the time Sharmeen fired a doctor from Agha Khan Hospital for merely adding her sister as a friend on Facebook. Following this, civil society, journalists, and the media on a global scale denounced Obaid.

The notice said Feroze Khan had not spoken against her. The notification also mentioned Sharmeen’s previous declaration that she would return the LUX Award she received because Feroze Khan was present at the ceremony. She hasn’t considered or talked about giving the Oscar back, though.

Advertisement

Also Read

SHC directs FIA to stop harassing Feroze Khan
SHC directs FIA to stop harassing Feroze Khan

Actor’s counsel said the FIA misused its authority. FIA had taken his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story