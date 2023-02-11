Sharmeen Obaid sued by Feroze Khan for smear campaign

Sharmeen tweeted about Feroze Khan’s involvement in domestic abuse.

The Oscar-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is being sued by actor Feroze Khan for allegedly starting a “smear” campaign against him.

She received a notice from Khan’s legal team on Thursday requesting a written apology or the payment of Rs. 70 million in damages. Otherwise, she will be the target of a slander action. Sharmeen’s Twitter account tweeted about Feroze Khan’s involvement in domestic abuse, the letter claims. This cost Khan his money and severely destroyed his reputation.

One of the famous people who publicly criticised the Habs star on social media after his ex-wife, Aliza Sultan, accused him of domestic violence is the famed Pakistani filmmaker.

Prior to serving Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with the legal notice, Feroze Khan wrote to the Oscar-winning director on January 16 and demanded a formal apology, which Obaid-Chinoy rejected the following day.

The legal team for Feroze Khan claims that Sharmeen has previously come under fire for abusing her position to hurt public people. The letter recounts examples like these, such the time Sharmeen fired a doctor from Agha Khan Hospital for merely adding her sister as a friend on Facebook. Following this, civil society, journalists, and the media on a global scale denounced Obaid.

The notice said Feroze Khan had not spoken against her. The notification also mentioned Sharmeen’s previous declaration that she would return the LUX Award she received because Feroze Khan was present at the ceremony. She hasn’t considered or talked about giving the Oscar back, though.

