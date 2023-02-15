Sharmila and Kareena celebrate Valentine’s Day with Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore celebrated Valentine’s Day with their grandchild, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shared the photographs posted by sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram stories.

Sharmila plays with him. In one photo, Saba also joins them.

Valentine’s Day saw the Pataudi family spending time together as Sharmila Tagore photographed with Jehangir Ali Khan, the youngest of her grandchildren. On her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor posted pictures that her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan had shared. In the pictures, Jeh, who is two years old, is being held by the actor as Sharmila interacts with him. In one image, Saba also appears with them.

Kareena shared a snapshot of the family posing for the camera along with the message, “Sunset kisses on Valentine’s Day with Ma loves.” Along with another shot, she added the phrase “La familia” to her caption. The actor is holding Jeh in her arms while donning a teal top and leggings. Saba is concealed behind the two and Jeh while Sharmila is wearing a green kurta. On the terrace of Kareena’s residence, the group appears to be unwinding close to the pool.

“MY valentine’s day with the few loves of my life… I’m hiding behind the stunning gals n jeh today..lol!” Saba said on her original post. The family received Valentine’s Day greetings from fans, who also shared red hearts with them. “So gorgeous images (red heart emojis), but where is Tim,” a fan remarked. The picture doesn’t show Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena’s oldest son, or her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The Pataudis frequently gather at one another’s homes, not just during special occasions. Soha Ali Khan, Kareena’s other sister-in-law, posted a group shot on Instagram a few days ago. The majority of the clan gathered at Saif’s Mumbai home for the gathering. Only Saba, Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s eldest child, were absent from the luncheon. The picture also included Kareena, Sharmila Tagore, Soha’s daughter Inaaya, and her nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jehangir.

Kareena had posted an image of herself earlier in the day for Valentine’s Day wearing a Manish Malhotra saree with the statement, “Favorite thing about me is… Greetings on Valentine’s Day.” She remembered the famous line she delivered as Geet in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met (2007) for the holiday.

After 13 years, Sharmila is making a comeback in the movies. The veteran actor most recently appeared in Break Ke Baad (2010) by Danish Aslam, starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

