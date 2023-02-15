Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them
Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them

Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them

Articles
Advertisement
Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them

Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them

Advertisement
  • Sharmila Tagore did little things to ensure her children understood her work was important and that she was not neglecting them.
  • Sharmila has three children -son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.
  • Soha and Saif are actors while Saba is a jewelry designer.
Advertisement

According to Sharmila Tagore, when she was younger, she took small steps to make sure her children understood how important her work was to her and that she wasn’t abandoning them when she went to work. Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan are the three children of Sharmila. Saif and Soha are actors, and Saba creates jewelry.

When Sharmila wed Mansur Ali Khan, a cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi, in 1968, she was one of the best-known heroines. She had previously contributed to the films Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, and Anupama. She continued to work after the wedding and appeared in some of her most recognizable movies, such as Aradhna. She continued to act in movies like Amar Prem and Daag after giving birth to her first kid in 1970.

Sharmila reflected on the past in an interview with ETimes, saying, “All working women were frowned upon since society believed we are evil women leaving our children behind and going to work. However, accomplishing it requires a lot of sacrifice and suffering, but that is how we are assessed. Men’s work was somehow respected, but not that of women. Your job is in the kitchen, while the man is making money. That was very obvious.

“So I always advised my kids to obtain 10 on 10, just like I would wish them luck on their exams,” she continued. I gradually convinced them that I wasn’t ignoring them and that my work came first. It gives me pleasure. Just so they may come to understand that I am a working person. They would quiz me over my work. They didn’t believe that my going to work, I was abandoning them and robbing them.

13 years after her last appearance in the Deepika Padukone-Imran Khan film Break Ke Baad in 2010, this movie marks Sharmila’s return to the movie industry.

Also Read

Sharmila Tagore gets kisses from her grandchildren on her birthday
Sharmila Tagore gets kisses from her grandchildren on her birthday

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday with her family. Kareena posted sweet...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story