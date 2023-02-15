Sharmila Tagore made it clear to her children that she is not ignoring them

Sharmila Tagore did little things to ensure her children understood her work was important and that she was not neglecting them.

Sharmila has three children -son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.

Soha and Saif are actors while Saba is a jewelry designer.

When Sharmila wed Mansur Ali Khan, a cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi, in 1968, she was one of the best-known heroines. She had previously contributed to the films Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, and Anupama. She continued to work after the wedding and appeared in some of her most recognizable movies, such as Aradhna. She continued to act in movies like Amar Prem and Daag after giving birth to her first kid in 1970.

Sharmila reflected on the past in an interview with ETimes, saying, “All working women were frowned upon since society believed we are evil women leaving our children behind and going to work. However, accomplishing it requires a lot of sacrifice and suffering, but that is how we are assessed. Men’s work was somehow respected, but not that of women. Your job is in the kitchen, while the man is making money. That was very obvious.

“So I always advised my kids to obtain 10 on 10, just like I would wish them luck on their exams,” she continued. I gradually convinced them that I wasn’t ignoring them and that my work came first. It gives me pleasure. Just so they may come to understand that I am a working person. They would quiz me over my work. They didn’t believe that my going to work, I was abandoning them and robbing them.

13 years after her last appearance in the Deepika Padukone-Imran Khan film Break Ke Baad in 2010, this movie marks Sharmila’s return to the movie industry.

