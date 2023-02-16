Shazeal Shoukat shines brightly in traditional black clothing

Shazeal Shoukat is a charming up-and-coming starlet.

Shazeal Shoukat, a charming up-and-coming starlet, looks stunning in flawless black clothing designed by Amna Arshad. She radiated elegance and grace in this modest attire and looked lovely as usual. Shazeal undoubtedly understands how to capture the interest of her fans and follow with her effortless elegance.

Have a look!

Shazeal enhanced her charm with subtle makeup and long, dark brown, open hair. She may be seen smiling brightly while displaying her matching net dupatta with orange embroidery on the borders. An actress, model, and fashion designer from Pakistan is Shazeal Shoukat, formerly known as Shiza. She is renowned for both her remarkable personality and beautiful appearance.

Millions of people follow the actress on social media, giving her a massive fan base. 2019 was Shazeal’s acting debut, and it was in the drama serial Pakeeza Phupho. She made her most recent appearance in the drama series Meri Mishaal. Additionally, she collaborated with Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed on the Pakistani film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

