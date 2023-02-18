Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada had a disappointing opening, behind his career-best Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon.

Shehzada, the film starring Kartik Aaryan, had a mediocre opening on Friday. It is well behind Kartik’s best opening of his career, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with a reported first day collection of $7 crore. Kriti Sanon also appears in the movie, which was also directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Early predictions, according to a report by industry insider Sacnilk, predict that the movie would bring in $7 crore on its opening day. The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik’s most recent release, debuted to a much higher number with an opening of 14 crore. Figures from all major multiplex chains were also published by trade expert Taran Adarsh. ‘SHEHZADA NATIONAL CHAINS *DAY 1* STATUS… #Shehzada #PVR: 1.47 cr #INOX: 92 lacs #Cinepolis: 53 lacs’ Total: 2.92 crore,” he stated.

In contrast, the other movie released this week, the Hollywood production Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania, is performing better at the box office. AntMan PVR: 2.35 million #INOX: 1.05 million 75 lacs for #Cinepolis Total: $4.15 million,” Taran Adarsh had earlier on Friday tweeted. With the full day’s collecting, the numbers are anticipated to increase.

The Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role, has an official Hindi version called Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan is the director of the Hindi version. Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja, Ronit Roy, and Paresh Rawal also appear. After Luka Chuppi, Shehzada is Kriti and Kartik’s second joint project.

The first film in phase five of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The superhero is transported into the quantum realm, a world of subatomic particles, where he faces new difficulties.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, the movie is directed by Peyton Reed of The Mandalorian fame. Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror, a new antagonist in the third film.

