Shivaleeka Oberoi shares magical moments with Abhishek Pathak in her wedding video

The actor and the filmmaker were married in front of family and close friends.

They came across one another while producing the Vidyut Jammwal-starring 2020 movie Khuda Hafiz.

On their post, fans wished the pair luck with their nuptials.

A new video on Instagram shows moments from Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak’s recent wedding, which took place on February 9 in Goa. In a private ceremony, the actor and the filmmaker were married in front of family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn. They came across one another while producing the Vidyut Jammwal-starring 2020 movie Khuda Hafiz.

The pair captioned the Instagram preview for their wedding video, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,” Shivaleeka is heard saying, “It was a monologue of basically an arranged meeting happening of Nargis and Sameer,” in the video, which depicts the outside wedding site. He asks her, “You tell me what is the timetable and do you want to work after marriage,” when they first meet. When Sameer questions Nargis, she simply replies, “Who says I want to marry you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

When the pair appears in the next scene of the video, Shivaleeka chuckles and says, “And you actually stated, ‘Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I will marry her solely).” In the next clips from the ceremony, Shivaleeka is seen approaching Abhishek while wearing a red lehenga and chunky bridal jewellery. She reaches the groom, who is dressed in a cream sherwani and turban, and he takes off her dupatta before kissing her on the cheek.

More pictures of the happy couple are shown as they finish the pheras and then stand in front of their friends and relatives. When the video was over, they raised their unified hands in the air. On their post, fans wished the pair luck with their nuptials. Nothing can be more wonderful than this, one Instagram user said. Another person chimed on, “Beautiful and dreamy. God bless!”

In 2019, Shivaleeka made her acting debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Her most recent appearance was in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022), when she and Vidyut repeated their roles as Sameer and Nargis. Drishyam 2 is a popular sequel that was directed by Abhishek and stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. The movie is an authorised remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, which stars Mohanlal.

