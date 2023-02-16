Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can’t stop smiling in unseen wedding pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wearing Manish Malhotra’s wedding looks.

Kiara was in her bridal ivory and pink lehenga in the photos.

At the opulent Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows while dressed in Manish Malhotra. Unseen photos from their wedding have just appeared online. The newlyweds may be seen posing with Manish and the crew responsible for the wedding festivities and attire in the group photos. They posed on a stage with white flowers and hanging decorations, with Sidharth wearing a sherwani with gold embroidery and Kiara wearing her bridal ivory and pink lehenga.

Images of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as bride and groom have been circulating online since their wedding. In the most recent images, which fashion designer Manish Malhotra reposted on Instagram Stories, the couple is beaming and striking a few silly postures after their nuptials. Following weeks of rumors and purported reports surrounding the couple’s wedding plans, Kiara and Sidharth finally got married.

Last week in Jaisalmer, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married. Eminent Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others were on Kiara and Sidharth’s guest list. Isha Ambani, a childhood friend of Kiara’s and the daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani, was also sighted at a pre-wedding event. Anand Piramal, her husband, joined her.

According to the actor during her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first connected in 2018 and have since been “more than close friends.” They allegedly fell in love while filming Shershaah (2021). The pair shared romantic images from their pre-wedding celebrations in honor of Valentine’s Day 2023. The duo is visible matching their yellow clothing. It’s the color of love, Kiara captioned their images on Instagram with, “Pyaar ka ring chada hain.” In each image, the couple can be seen grinning.

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and other famous people attended Kiara and Sidharth’s lavish Bollywood celebration on Sunday in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by a number of famous people, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and Neha Dhup

