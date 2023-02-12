Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani’s wedding sweet box pictures

They offered them a package of mithai (sweets).

When Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday, they gave candy boxes to the paparazzi that were there to photograph them. They offered them a package of mithai (sweets) produced specifically for them out of all-natural components. The actors wed on February 7 in the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, then held a celebration for family and close friends on February 9 at The Leela in Delhi.

The duo also posed for a few photos as they left the Mumbai airport before distributing the candies. The pink boxes, which were made by the firm Shaadi Ka Ladoo, carried a brief note from the couple that had their initials. 16 distinct sweets, created by hand with all-natural ingredients, were also included in the box. A gold ribbon was used to connect the pink boxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Ka Ladoo (@shaadi.ka.ladoo)

Kiara wore a yellow suit with a white lace dupatta for their trip back to Mumbai. She was seen with a sizable diamond wedding ring and a plain black mangalsutra, a neckpiece worn by Hindu women. In contrast, Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in a white kurta, slacks, and shoes. Additionally, he wore sunglasses before taking them off for the pictures.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a photo together on Instagram on February 7 with the statement, “A permanent booking has been made for you (Now our permanent booking has been done). On our upcoming adventure, we enlist your love and blessings.” Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actor Juhi Chawla all attended their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Ka Ladoo (@shaadi.ka.ladoo)

According to reports, the couple will host a celebration for the Hindi film industry on Sunday in Mumbai. Those anticipated to attend the event include Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

