Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can’t stop smiling in unseen wedding pics
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace....
After their permanent union, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have dominated the spotlight. On February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, these two exchanged vows in front of their loved ones. They continued their lengthy celebration with a star-studded event in Mumbai and a banquet in Delhi. At the Mumbai event, we spotted a tonne of famous people, including Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt. This Student of the Year reunion will make you happy, we’re sure of it. Today, we got our hands on a stunning photo of Sidharth and Varun smiling with their better halves at the Mumbai reception.
The stunning couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are seen posing beside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in the viral photo. In Student Of The Year, Varun, Sidharth, and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts. These two have a special affinity, and it’s clear from their smiles that they are enjoying their reunion. While Natasha chose a lavender lehenga choli, Varun looks handsome in a white shirt and white jacket that he teamed with black pants. On the other side, Sidharth and Kiara went with a monochromatic look.
