Sonam Kapoor looks stunning at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement

The Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad’s best friend Swara Bhasker disclosed her engagement to him, and actor Sonam Kapoor was not the first to congratulate her. She was busy attending a private luncheon party in Bombay that Swara and Fahad were hosting at the time. The couple announced their impending nuptials next month after getting engaged. Moreover, see Swara Bhasker blushes in her first engagement photos with Fahad Ahmad and provides a glimpse of her mehendi.

At the engagement reception, Sonam Kapoor maintained her impeccable beauty. She donned a crimson bold Banarasi dupatta with a beige salwar outfit. She completed her look with thick chandbalis and kohl-rimmed eyes. She looked gorgeous since she left her hair loose.

Swara and Fahad took pictures with the paparazzi outside the party. Swara donned a red saree with a matching top that was beige and stitched. She accessorised it with simple jewellery to create a carefree bride-to-be vibe. Fahad chose a beige kurta-pyjama with a crimson vest on top to go well with her.

Media members waiting outside the event applauded them as they posed for photos. One of them also informed Swara that they were shocked to hear about her impending nuptials. Fahad said, “Abhi shaadi March me honi hai sir” (the wedding would take place in March).

The couple’s publicist has since verified that Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad wed on Thursday in a private ceremony in front of a small group of loved ones. The festivities for their wedding would start in Delhi the following month. On January 6, the couple filed the necessary paperwork in court to officially register their marriage.

Swara stated she met Fahad at a demonstration in 2020 when announcing the upcoming nuptials. They gradually became closer as they moved from participating in rallies together to having conversations on Twitter and even getting a pet cat. On Thursday, they formally announced it.

“Sometimes you seek far and wide for something that was right next to you all along,” Swara commented on social media while sharing the post. Yet we initially established friendship before finding love. We eventually came across one another! Greetings from my heart, @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s disorganised, but it’s yours! “I had no idea that disorder could be so lovely. Love, I appreciate you holding my hand “Fahad was a commenter who was added.

