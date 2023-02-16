Splitsvilla X4 winner Hamid Barkzi wondered, “What if I didn’t win after Roadies?”

Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani, and Uorfi Javed hosted this season.

She’ll debut in Deepak Singh’s Continuity after earning an MBA in finance.

Hamid called it a “positive decision” for them.

After days of drama, catfights, and villa duties, Splitsvilla X4’s Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir won. Delhi’s Hamid and Moroccan-French Soundous spoke to Indian media about their strategy, public attitudes, and forthcoming projects after their win. Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani, and Uorfi Javed hosted this season.

Hamid talked about Soundous and their concert adventure. He said, “There was a point when my morale went down. But, after meeting her, someone who is totally opposite, I feel I couldn’t have played with anyone else. I am happy that I made my decision.”

“I entered the industry to become an actor. I wanted to make my journey in Splitsvilla memorable, either by winning the show or doing something different. I believe it wouldn’t be anything if I didn’t have a strong connection with Hamid. He contributed to my win,”

Hamid and Soundous were MTV Roadies. Hamid won Roadies Revolution. As many believe, do Roadies have an advantage in the villa? “I never thought I had to go for Splitsvilla after Roadies,” Hamid said. “The experience benefited me. I made a terrible error in Roadies because I was new and got kicked in the semi-finals. “I didn’t come to Splitsvilla to win,” Soundous said.

Roadies gives you an idea. Splitsvilla takes more concentration than their physical responsibilities. Last stage is unpredictable. I did consider what would happen if I didn’t win Splitsvilla following Roadies. What will people say? I wanted to create an impact but not as old Hamid. I wanted to speak up for myself and my relationship in the villa. Many have remarked Hamid show me bohot bol raha hai (Hamid is all talks, he has changed). Two years can alter a lot, “Hamid acknowledged.

“Experience aids decision-making. I reconsidered Splitsvilla. Because it’s rare, I took it “Moroccan-French girl supported him. Splitsvilla’s authenticity? “It’s a reality show because it’s so real. Nonfiction. Mental health and stamina suffer. To make you react more than usual, “soundous.

Advertisement

Soundous worked in luxury in Paris before entering Hollywood. She’ll debut in Deepak Singh’s Continuity after earning an MBA in finance. “A producer offered me a film,” she said. I told him Splitsvilla was first and the dates were the same. He had me chose the movie or Splits. You can’t keep the cast waiting. I called the show team to be a wildcard. Next day’s events are unknown. “I want the reality show,” I said. I called the director to say I can’t (opt for the film). Due of my character’s closeness, he said he would wait for me. This happened.” She plays Roma in the film. Hamid called it a “positive decision” for them.

Also Read See the Splitsvilla 14 confirmed list of contestants this season A tropical location with plenty of romantics, beach, and sun. The scene...