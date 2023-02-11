SS Rajamouli explains why he doesn’t miss his family while working on movies

Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli discussed their films and working styles in an online conversation.

Praising the performances of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

Rajamouli revealed that he is never far from those closest to them.

In a recent conversation, Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli talked about their movies and respective working methods. The Fabelmans, the most recent picture from the American director, was just released in India. Rajamouli questioned Steven about certain movie moments. Steven also discussed his thoughts on Rajamouli’s Telugu movie RRR, which he had already seen before the online discussion. He liked Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Jr. NTR’s speaking performances. Meanwhile, Rajamouli disclosed that he frequently collaborates with those closest to them on his film projects and is seldom far from them.

The two discussed Steven’s fictionalised portrayal of several significant events from his own life in The Fabelmans, including his parents’ divorce and how he got his start in filmmaking. The American director also discussed how to strike a balance between work and family. He claimed that because The Fabelmans was a love story, there were no antagonists in the narrative. He wanted to be respectful in how his parents and his three sisters were depicted, despite the fact that it dealt with horrific events in his life.

Steven Spielberg has spoken about declining assignments during the course of his career in order to spend more time with his wife and kids at home. He revealed that he declined the first installment of the Harry Potter movie series in order to be with his small children as they grew up. Rajamouli revealed he does the opposite in the conversation, which is posted on the Reliance Entertainment YouTube page. Fortunately for me, I maintain my entire family in the film industry. My wife, my son, my brother, and my brother’s wife are all working on movies with me, so I don’t miss them.

Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and of course RRR all featured costumes created by Rajamouli’s wife Rama. On several of his films, his father V Vijayendra Prasad writes the screenplay. His brother Kanchi Rajamouli is a writer, and his son Karthikeya is a producer. His relatives are the composers MM Keeravani and Kalyani Malik, who were nominated for this year’s Oscars for their work on RRR’s Naatu Naatu.

The American director added that aspiring filmmakers ought to speak less and pay attention to people around them who have more expertise. He advised them to consult with older people, work together, and pay attention to them. “You can’t make a movie like RRR without everyone in a cooperation where everyone believes that they are contributing the best of who they are so your movie will be the best thing they’ve made,” he said.

