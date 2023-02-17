Advertisement
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures

  • She posted stunning photos of herself on her account.
  • The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
  • The gorgeous actress has become a powerhouse of talent.
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on August 30, 1990, in Karachi, Pakistan. She began her acting career with the Pakistani mega-hit drama, Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza.

Sumbul made sure to flaunt her edgy look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning photos of herself on her account.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Iqbal has been working in the industry for the past ten years and has won numerous awards for her flawless acting abilities. The stunning actress has established herself as a talent powerhouse with a variety of critically acclaimed drama serials, including Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan.

Also Read

Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal’s arrest warrant
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal’s arrest warrant

Sambal Iqbal has been handed a bailable arrest warrant. She appears in...

